Bengali food festival comes to treat gastronomes in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: The Gateway Hotel brings to Andhra Pradesh the authentic Bengali cuisine which is predominantly popular in the eastern part of the Indian subcontinent including Bangladesh and the Indian States of West Bengal, Tripura and Barak Valley in Assam. Executive Chef ShreedharPunna said that there is emphasis of fish, meat, vegetables and lentils with rice as staple in the Bengali cuisine.

General manager Ramana Murthy said that Master Chef Nirmal has created an innovative menu under the guidance of the executive chef Shreedhar. Interestingly, the Bengali cuisine includes Rumi Mancher Kalia, Kashamansho, Chollar dal, Luchi Alur Dum, Aam PodaSarbot, Shukto, Aloo Posto, Rasgulla, Sandesh, Chum Chum, Misti Doi, Patishapta, Jalmuri, DaabChigri among others. The master chef said that the menu keeps on changing adding more varieties during the festival days.

There are combo offers with starter, soup, main, noodles, fried rice and dessert etc, said sales manager Vijay Kumar.