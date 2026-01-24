Bezwada Bar Assn pays tributes to Netaji

Vijayawada: On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, members of Bezwada Bar Association paid rich floral tributes by garlanding his portrait at the Association premises on Friday and commemorated the life and legacy of the great freedom fighter.

Speaking on the occasion, Association president AK Basha said that Netaji’s patriotism continues to be a great source of inspiration for the nation. He described Netaji as an immortal leader in the history of India’s freedom struggle, a fiery patriot with indomitable willpower, and a legendary figure whose life instils pride and confidence among generations of Indians. Remembering such an extraordinary leader, he said, is a matter of immense honour.

Eminent advocate and former president Ch Sripathi recalled that Netaji’s deep sense of patriotism and the spirit of sacrifice were evident from a very young age. He said that the Azad Hind Fauj (Indian National Army – INA) founded by Netaji stands as a remarkable chapter in Indian history. He affirmed that Netaji remains a true symbol of patriotism, courage, sacrifice and inspiring leadership, and that building the independent, strong and just India envisioned by him would be the truest tribute to his memory.

General secretary KV Rangarao, members of the governing body, senior advocates Gurunatham, Pilla Ravi and Jhansi, former women’s secretary V Padmaja, along with several senior and junior advocates, who collectively paid heartfelt tributes to the great leader.