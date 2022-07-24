Bijli Mahotsav at 52 locations in AP from today

Vijayawada: As part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrating 75 years of India's Independence, the Union ministry of power in association with the state government is organising 'Bijli Mahotsav' in all districts of the state in the last week of July 2022.

Celebrated as 'Ujjwal Bharat, Ujjwal Bahvishya–[email protected]', the week-long nation-wide programme will commence from Sunday. Accordingly, Bijli Mahotsav will be organised in all the 26 districts across state (two locations in each district).

On the occasion of grand finale of 'Bijli Mahotsav' on July 30, the Prime Minister will interact with the beneficiaries from across the country.

The Bijli Mahotsav is a platform to showcase various reforms and initiatives taken by both the Centre and the state governments and future course for energy security in the country. General public, opinion makers and policy makers shall be sensitised and made aware through audio-visual media, Nukkad Nataks, cultural programmes, infographics display and screening of short films on the themes of universal access and household electrification, One-Nation-One-Grid, consumer rights, renewable energy, capacity addition and others. Further, the views of the participants shall be solicited to take the reforms forward in line with the vision Power @2047.