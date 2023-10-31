BJP slams state govt for leaving farmers in lurch

Vijayawada: BJP criticised the state government for failing to address the problems of the farmers in the state who are reeling under drought conditions. Addressing the party Kisan Morcha at a private function hall here on Monday, party state president Daggubati Purandeswari recalled that YSRCP assured farmers to construct godowns and set up price stabilisation fund with a corpus of Rs 3,000 crore to stabilise prices in its election manifesto but it had completely failed to implement them.



She said the development of the state is not possible without the development of agriculture. She demanded Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to answer on the price stabilisation fund for the produce and asked how much amount was sanctioned and spent.

She said the farmers are in severe distress in the state due to dry spell and the poor rainfall. She demanded the state government to modernise the irrigation system and give support price to the farmers for their produce. The Union government is giving support to the farmers and encouraging food processing industries, she added.

BJP national secretary Y Sathya Kumar alleged that the state government was neglecting the agriculture and the farmers.

Chigurupati Kumara Swamy took charge as the president of the AP Kisan Morcha. He explained the efforts made by the Morcha to help the farmers in the country. Kishan Morcha national vice-president Jaya Suryan said the Morcha will launch nationwide campaign on December 1 to explain the welfare measures taken up by the Union government for the farmers.

Former minister Kamineni Srinivas, BJP state general secretary S Dayakar Reddy and others attended the meeting.