BJP social media wing to launch campaign on Centre’s help to AP

VIJAYAWADA: BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari said the BJP social media wing will launch a publicity campaign in the State on the assistance given by the Central government to the State and the anti-peoples pol-icies of the YSRCP government.

She inaugurated a workshop for the social media representatives and IT teams at the BJP at the state party office on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Purandeswari said the trained teams will launch publicity through the social media on the Central government’s schemes in the State.

She has urged the party cadre to get prepared for the ensuing elections in the State. She said social media plays a key role in the country and people discuss the subjects that appear in the social media. She said the BJP IT team will give training to the social media teams. The BJP social media campaign is named as ‘Sankhanaadam.’ She pointed out that the Central government has reduced the LPG cylinder price by Rs 200 as the Rakhi gift to the women.

She said the BJP launched agitation with the friendly party Jana Sena on the village panchayat funds diverted by the State government and it was taken to the notice of the Governor and the Union government.