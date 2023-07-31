Live
- KCR to chair Cabinet meeting today
- BRS, a B-team of BJP, says KA Paul
- POWERGRID organises chess tourney
- Vishwak’s next titled ‘Gangs of Godavari;’ glimpse looks raw and rustic
- 73-year-old woman suffocated to death by volunteer in Visakhapatnam
- Yamuna River: Search Continues For Missing Boys Feared Drowned In Alipur
- Heavy rains to lash Telangana on August 1, light rains today
- FIR Registered Against ITLF Spokesperson Ginza Vualzong For Promoting Enmity In Manipur
- Chiranjeevi hails ‘Baby’ movie and it’s team; says film is an educative film
- Sree Vishnu’s next film title impresses youth; film is a prequel to super hit ‘Raja Raja Chora’
Just In
PL Stock Report: Supreme Industries (SI IN) - Q1FY24 Result Update - Robust volume growth amid margin adjustment - Downgrade to 'HOLD'
KCR to chair Cabinet meeting today
BRS, a B-team of BJP, says KA Paul
POWERGRID organises chess tourney
Vishwak’s next titled ‘Gangs of Godavari;’ glimpse looks raw and rustic
73-year-old woman suffocated to death by volunteer in Visakhapatnam
BJP workers exhorted to resist highhandedness of ruling party
Party State president D Purandeswari calls upon party leaders to extend support to BJP workers when they face legal problems
Vijayawada: BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari called upon the party leaders to support the BJP workers when they face legal problems.
Addressing a joint meeting of RTI cell and legal cell of the BJP at the party office here on Sunday, Purandeswari said that good results would be obtained if the RTI cell and legal cell work in coordination. She called upon the activists of the both the cells to wage a joint struggle against the mining mafia. A huge agitation could be build up with the information obtained through Right to Information Act, she opined.
She called upon the party workers to focus on the illegal deletion of the eligible names of voters from the voter lists. The relentless fight would fill confidence among the party cadre, she said.
BJP Legal Cell State convenor Pratap Reddy expressed readiness to provide legal help to the party workers. RTI Cell State convenor Vengamamba Srinivas submitted a power point presentation on the RTI.
Senior BJP leaders Paka Venkata Satyanarayana, Rangaraju and others also spoke.