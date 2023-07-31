BJP workers exhorted to resist highhandedness of ruling party

Vijayawada: BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari called upon the party leaders to support the BJP workers when they face legal problems.

Addressing a joint meeting of RTI cell and legal cell of the BJP at the party office here on Sunday, Purandeswari said that good results would be obtained if the RTI cell and legal cell work in coordination. She called upon the activists of the both the cells to wage a joint struggle against the mining mafia. A huge agitation could be build up with the information obtained through Right to Information Act, she opined.

She called upon the party workers to focus on the illegal deletion of the eligible names of voters from the voter lists. The relentless fight would fill confidence among the party cadre, she said.

BJP Legal Cell State convenor Pratap Reddy expressed readiness to provide legal help to the party workers. RTI Cell State convenor Vengamamba Srinivas submitted a power point presentation on the RTI.

Senior BJP leaders Paka Venkata Satyanarayana, Rangaraju and others also spoke.