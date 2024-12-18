Broadband connectivity to all panchayats in AP by March ’25

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh FiberNet managing director K Dinesh Kumar informed Digital Bharat Nidhi officials that broadband services will be provided to all gram panchayats in the state by the end of March, 2025. A review meeting was held on Tuesday at the BSNL main office in Vijayawada on the progress of the BharatNet-2 project, which is being implemented with funds from the Digital Bharat Nidhi.

In the meeting, Dinesh Kumar explained the progress of the BharatNet project in the state. He mentioned that the goal of the state government is to provide broadband services to all gram panchayats by March 2025, and the work is being carried out at an accelerated pace. He added that broadband connectivity has already been provided to over 15,000 subscribers under the BharatNet scheme through FiberNet. By the end of March next year, broadband connectivity will be extended to an additional 11,254 panchayats.

He also emphasised that Andhra Pradesh is the only state in the country where broadband services are being provided to all panchayats under the BharatNet-2 project. The state government is taking rapid steps towards creating digital panchayats. Sanjay Kumar Varshne, deputy director general of the Digital Bharat fund, stated that the BharatNet-2 project in the state is progressing well. He assured that the necessary cooperation will be provided to complete the project within the set targets. This meeting was attended by Digital Bharat fund director Harikrishnan and others.