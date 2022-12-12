BRS party office likely to come up in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) which is intending to spread its party activities from Hyderabad to other parts of India is planning to construct an office in Vijayawada.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi headed by the TS Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has recently acquired the status of a national party. It is eagerly trying to promote its activities in different States.

It is reliable learnt that the TRS is planning to construct the party AP office in Vijayawada. Various political parties including the Congress, TDP, Jana Sena, BJP, CPI, CPM and YSRCP have head offices in Vijayawada and Guntur districts. Now, Vijayawada will get one more political party office. Senior leaders of BRS are likely to visit Vijayawada in the third or fourth week of this month to finalise the venue for the construction of the party office.

Huge hoarding of BRS was erected in front of the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium at M G Road here on Saturday. Surprisingly, it was removed on Sunday.