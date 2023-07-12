Call to avail benefits of Jagananna Suraksha

Guntur: District collector M Venugopal Reddy said that aim of Jagananna Suraksha scheme is to extend the benefits of welfare schemes to the eligible, who did not get benefits so far.

He along with Tenali MLA Annabathuni Sivakumar on Tuesday distributed various certificates to residents of 24th, 25th, and 26th wards in Tenali town on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the government will extend benefits to the eligible. He urged the eligible to avail of the scheme.

He said the government is distributing certificates to get eleven services to the people free of cost. He recalled that the Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy introduced reforms in education and improved the quality of education and urged parents to admit their children in the government schools.

MLA Annabathuni Siva Kumar said the Jagananna Suraksha scheme is useful and urged the eligible to avail the benefit of the scheme and distributed the various certificates to 563 persons in the Jagananna Suraksha camp.

Tenali sub-collector Geethanjali Sarma, municipal chairman Syyed Khalida Naseema, municipal commissioner Jaswantha Rao, municipal councillors Ramaiah, Sk Noor, Lakshmi Lavanya, and civil supplies corporation district manager Lakshmi were present.