CB-CID probe into Rs 23K-cr excise scam

Vijayawada: The State Government has decided to order CB-CID inquiry into Rs 23,000-crore excise scam. It is also examining the details of gross irregularities that took place in the housing scheme during the previous regime of YSRCP before ordering an in-depth probe.

According to a preliminary report on housing scam submitted to the government by a team of officials, prima facie inquiry has revealed that irregularities worth Rs 3,183 crore had taken place and the funds released under the PMAY scheme were diverted. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed the ministers to collect details, inspect the housing sites and submit a report.

It may be recalled that Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan during the poll campaign alleged that about Rs 15,000 crore scam had taken place in the housing schemes and that the NDA alliance government would order a probe into it. He had even submitted the details he could gather to the Union Government then.

Housing Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy stated that large-scale irregularities had taken place in the housing scheme between 2019 and 2024. On record, the previous government claimed that 1,32,757 houses were constructed but in reality it was not so.

Parthasarathy said that at many places lands from farmers were taken away at very low rates and were sold for huge profits by those close to YSRCP top leadership. Minister for Civil Supply Nadendla Manohar, who visited some areas, said that at many places pattas were given but there were no house sites. Where construction was taken up, the works were of substandard quality and works were stopped midway as the bills of contractors were not cleared. He said this calls for an in-depth probe.

As far as excise scam is concerned, Minister Kollu Ravindra said in depth enquiry will be ordered into the alleged loot of Rs.23,000 crore in excise department and Rs.20,000 crore in mining department.

Referring to the allegations that some police officials at the lower level were close to the YSRCP leaders, Ravindra said the state government was revamping the police department. He said the government will not hesitate to prosecute such officials if necessary.