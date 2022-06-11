Centre plans boost to manufacture electric vehicles

Vijayawada(NTR District): Director General of Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), the Government of India, Abhay Bakre has said that the tenure of Faster Adoption of Manufacturing of Electrical Vehicles (FAME) scheme aimed at manufacturing electric vehicles is extended till March 2024. He said the Central government earlier announced the scheme for three years from April 1, 2019 to 2022.

Abhay Bakre on Friday conducted nation-wide teleconference and explained the objectives of the Union government in promotion of eco-friendly electric vehicles. State Designated Agencies (for energy conservation and energy efficiency) of all States participated in the teleconference.

He said the Government of India has announced FAME India scheme to incentivise deployment of public charging infrastructure and encourage progressive induction of reliable, affordable and efficient electric and hybrid vehicles across the country.

The Director General said the government has approved phase-II of FAME scheme with an outlay of Rs 10,000 crore till March 2024.

Abhay Bakre said it is aimed at generating demand by way of supporting 7,000 electric buses, five lakh e-3 wheelers, 55,000 e-4 wheeler passenger cars (including strong hybrid) and 10 lakh e-2 wheelers.

Under FAME scheme, 4.08 lakh vehicles sold across the country amounting to fuel saving of 3,76,801 litres per day and hence leads to CO2 reduction of 8,57,441 kgs per day, whereas in Andhra Pradesh State, 15,865 vehicles were sold.

He said the government has decided to give a boost to electric vehicles across the country and develop charging infrastructure. He said, "The government will permit any individual or entity to set up charging stations. The BEE wants participation of every citizen in the country in the movement of protecting environment and providing a better future for next generations. We need to come forward to take responsibility of building a healthy society."