Chandrababu Naidu accuses Jagan of destroying power sector

Vijayawada: TDP national president on Thursday accused Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of destroying the power sector in the state for his personal agenda.

Naidu said the Chief Minister had no idea about the crucial and vital role played by the power sector in the development of the state as a whole. Jagan Mohan Reddy's rule was anarchic.

Addressing a meeting of party leaders, the TDP chief said Jagan Mohan Reddy promised in his swearing-in to reduce power charges but later imposed a burden of Rs 42,172 crore on the people in just three years.

He pointed out that there was no chance for the industries to come to AP when its power charges were compared with those of other states. As a result, there would be no job creation leading to higher unemployment rate in the near future. In addition to this, the recent coronavirus pandemic had caused severe suffering to all sections.

He said the people were already burdened with higher rates of petrol, diesel, sand, cement, liquor and essential commodities, and exorbitant house and garbage taxes. At such a time, another hike in power charges would make their lives miserable.

Naidu said in the 2019 elections, the TDP openly announced that it would not increase power charges if elected once again. Whereas, Jagan dealt a blow to the solar and wind power sector immediately after coming to power. The MoUs relating to solar power purchases were cancelled with an ulterior motive.

The TDP chief recalled that in 2014, their party government began with a deficit of 22.5 million units. However, the state was turned into power surplus once again by 2019. Now, Jagan Mohan Reddy's failures and inefficiency once again pushed AP into a deficit power situation.