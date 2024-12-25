Christmas celebrations held at Raj Bhavan

Vijayawada: Governor S Abdul Nazeer participated in the celebrations held on the eve of Christmas at Durbar Hall in Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion the Governor said that Christmas is a much-anticipated festival of the year by billions of people around the world, to mark the birth of Jesus Christ. He said that people celebrate the teachings of Jesus of love, forgiveness, and compassion and the day is a time of healing and renewed strength and a season to remember to rejoice.

The festival is an event of utmost importance to all the followers of Christianity and creates lasting memories and reinforces the bonds that holds us all together and gives us an opportunity to give thanks for the love, hope and joy found in Jesus.

Earlier, the programme commenced with the singing of Christmas Carols, opening prayer and Bible reading by Rev I Karunanidhi, Bishops Chaplain, CSI, Christmas message delivered by Rt Rev Dr T George Cor-nelious, Bishop of CSI.

The programme concluded with felicitation of the Governor by the heads of various Christian Missions, cake cutting, closing prayer by Major Paul Tumati, Divisional Commander, followed by benediction by the Rt Rev Dr B Ebenezer of Bishop of Metropolitan Mission and prize distribution to children. Dr M Hari Jawaharlal, secretary to Governor, and other officers and staff members of Raj Bhavan participated in the programme.