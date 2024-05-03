CM Jagan to address public meeting in Krosuru today

Guntur: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will address a public meeting in Krosuru for the victory of the party candidate for Narasaraopet Lok Sabha constituency P Anil Kumar Yadav and party candidate for Pedakurapadu Assembly constituency Namburu Sankara Rao on Friday.

CM tour programmes coordinator Talasila Raghuram and MLA Namburu Sankara Rao reviewed the arrangements at the helipad in Krosuru and urged the party leaders and activists to make public meeting a grand success.

He directed the party leaders to make necessary arrangements for the CM’s public meeting and provide necessary facilities. The CM will reach Krosusu by 12 noon on Friday.