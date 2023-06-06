  • Menu
Andhra Pradesh

CM Jagan visits Polavaram, Police impose restrictions on Media

Police has imposed several restrictions on media as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is visiting Polavaram project today

Vijayawada: Police has imposed several restrictions on media as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is visiting Polavaram project today. Media is allowed only up to diaphragm wall.

This has led to protests from media but police refused to permit them

