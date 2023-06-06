Live
CM Jagan visits Polavaram, Police impose restrictions on Media
Police has imposed several restrictions on media as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is visiting Polavaram project today
Vijayawada: Police has imposed several restrictions on media as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is visiting Polavaram project today. Media is allowed only up to diaphragm wall.
This has led to protests from media but police refused to permit them
