CM Naidu financial assistance to road accident victim

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu issued a cheque of Rs 10 lakh from CM relief fund to an accident victim of Pesarlanka village of Kolluru mandal in Guntur. The victim K Sai Phaneendra met with an accident and was in coma for nine days and desperately need of financial assistance for treatment.

Phaneendra’s father is a tenant farmer and can’t afford huge amount for treatment. He met former MLA and CPM leader Putumbaka Bharati for help. The CPM leader submitted a representation to CM Chandrababu Naidu narrating the plight of the road accident victim and money needed for treatment 10 days ago. Chandrababu Naidu responded positively and handed over the cheque to the CPM leader at the secretariat.

The veteran politician thanked the CM and. Praised his noble gesture and sanction of financial assistance for the treatment of Phanindra who completed law course and in search of job. The tenant farmers family got big relief due to sanction of Rs 10 lakh from CM relief fund. She said inspite of the financial constraints faced by the state government the CM helped the young accident victim.