CM suggested referring Wakf Amendment Bill to JPC: Sivanath

Vijayawada: Vijayawada MP and TDP leader Kesineni Sivanath said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had taken the initiative to send the Wakf Amendment Bill to the Joint Parliamentary Committee and he would discuss with Muslim organisations to take a decision on the Wakf Amendment Bill.

The MP participated in a public meeting organised by Jamaat E Islami Hind organisation at Bhavanipuram here on Sunday. Muslim intellectuals and leaders of various political parties participated in the Wakf Parirakshana Amendment Bill meeting.

Sivanath made it clear that the Chief Minister is committed to communal harmony and would protect the interest of the Muslims in the State.

He said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu would speak to Muslim organisations and would take a decision. Narasaraopet MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayalu, former minister Vadde Sobhanadreeswara Rao, former Legislative Council chairman Md Shareef, Jamaat E Islami Hind national president Syed Sadatullah Husaini and others spoke at the meeting.