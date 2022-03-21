CM YS Jagan assures full support to Ukraine-returned students

Vijayawada: A delegation of students who had returned from Ukraine met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his chamber in the Legislative Assembly at Velagapudi on Monday.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister assured all support to the students who returned to the State from Ukraine due to war and directed the officials to offer them help in future if necessary. The Chief Minister congratulated the officials who brought back the students of the State from Ukraine safely and said it was the responsibility of the State government to help the students who were in crisis.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to look for solutions to the problems being faced by the students currently and said he would write a letter to the Central government in this regard. Later, the Chief Minister interacted with the students and enquired about the alternatives to continue their studies.

The students thanked the Chief Minister for the special efforts put in by the State government to bring them back from the war-torn Ukraine and said they were taken care of ever since they reached the neighbouring countries of Ukraine and were provided food and accommodation. Flight tickets to India and transportation to their native places were provided by the government, they pointed out.

The students said that the way the Chief Minister had run the machinery from behind the scenes was an inspiration to all students and they were surprised to see that the State government and officials not giving any publicity to their work.

AP Ukraine Taskforce Committee Chairman M T Krishna Babu, AP Bhavan Principal Resident Commissioner Praveen Prakash, APNRTS president Medapati Venkat, CEO K Dinesh Kumar, Taskforce Committee members Ahmed Babu, Andhra Pradesh Special Representative in North America Pandugayala Ratnakar, Special Representative in United Kingdom Ravi Reddy and other officials were present at the meeting.