CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy participates in Maha Yagam

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy takes part in the concluding day of Raja Syamala Maha Yagam at IGMC stadium in Vijayawada on Wednesday
Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy takes part in the concluding day of Raja Syamala Maha Yagam at IGMC stadium in Vijayawada on Wednesday

Vijayawada on

Wednesday

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy participated in the Poornahuti of Ashtottara Satha Kundatmaka (108) Chandi, Rudra, Raja Syamala, Sudarshana Sahitha Sri Rajyalakshmi Maha Yagam at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium here on Wednesday.

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy participated in the Poornahuti of Ashtottara Satha Kundatmaka (108) Chandi, Rudra, Raja Syamala, Sudarshana Sahitha Sri Rajyalakshmi Maha Yagam at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium here on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister offered Pattu Sari to Goddess Mahalakshmi in the Abhisheka Mandapam. He was received at the Yagnasala by the Deputy Chief Minister and endowments minister K Satyanarayana and endowments commissioner S Satynaranana.

Priests welcomed him reciting Vedic hymns and handed over the Sesha Vastralu.

Home minister T Vanitha, education minister B Satyanarayana, housing minister J Ramesh and TTD chairman Y V Subba Reddy and his wife besides several MLAs and senior officials participated in the programme.

