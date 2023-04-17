CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to host Iftar today

Vijayawada (NTR district): Foolproof security arrangements have been made for the State government's Iftar programme, which would be held in Vijayawada on Monday.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will host the Iftar on behalf of the State government to the Muslim community by attending in person. The CM will reach Vidyadharapuram stadium at 5.45 pm and participate in the Iftar from 5.45 pm to 7.15 pm. Later, he will return to Tadepalli house at 7.30pm.

Around 10,000 to 15,000 invitees are expected to attend the Iftar from across the State.

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar inspected the ongoing arrangements on Sunday. During the visit, he observed the beatification works along the road. He directed the officials concerned to take up the plantation and beautification works. Additional Commissioner Satyavathi, UCD Project officer Sakunthala and others accompanied the Commissioner.