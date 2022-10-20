CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to participate in Police Commemoration Day tomorrow

Vijayawada: All set for the Police Commemoration Day event at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium here on October 21. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Ministers and other officials will participate in this event and will pay rich tributes to police martyrs. As part of the programme, the police will organise a commemoration parade at IGMC Stadium. The programme will start by morning 7 on Friday.

Additional DG Dr Shankhabrata Bagchi along with Vijayawada Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata inspected the arrangements at IGMC Stadium here on Wednesday. The Additional DG ordered for taking robust security arrangements to ensure peaceful conduct of the programme. On the other hand, in view of the Commemoration Day programme at IGMC, the police have imposed traffic restrictions. All the vehicles that ply from Police Control Room to Benz Circle will be diverted on MG road. They will be diverted to Eluru road via RTC Y Junction, Swarna Palace to Benz circle from 7 to 10 on Friday. Likewise, vehicles, which will come to Bandar road through Benz Circle, will be diverted to the Screw Bridge to bus stand.

Parking facilities for VVIPs and VIPs vehicles are arranged at gate No 2 of the stadium.