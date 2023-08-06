CM YS Jagan to inaugurate 5 lakh houses in Aug 3rd week

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to inaugurate five lakhs houses in third week of August by formally inaugurating 2,298 houses at Samarlakota Urban in Kakinada district.

The state government distributed nearly 30 lakhs house pattas to the poor on the name of women with the main concept of providing housing for the poor. Out of them, construction of 18,63,604 houses has started and nearly 5 lakh houses have been completed.

This housewarming ceremony will be performed in entire 26 districts on the same day and it is decided to perform event where more than 500 houses were completed, and all the respective public representatives and officials will participate in this prestigious programme.

The state government is providing infrastructure in these colonies, including internal roads, drinking water facility, electricity and soak pits, painting them with prescribed colours and depicting Warli art in each house along with welcome arches.

Housing special chief secretary Ajay Jain visited the colony proposed to be inaugurated at Samarlakota along with Davuluri Dora Babu, chairman, Andhra Pradesh State Housing Corporation, and in-charge of Peddapuram Assembly constituency.

Andhra Pradesh State Housing Corporation managing director Lakshmisha reviewed the arrangements on Saturday with all the district officials and instructed them to complete all infrastructure works on a war footing.