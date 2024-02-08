Collector holds meet with leaders of political parties

Eluru : District collector V Prasanna Venkatesh conducted a meeting with representatives of various political parties over issues linked to voter list in Eluru district on Wednesday. Nerusu Nelaraja (BJP), P Adiseshu (CPM), S Babu Prasad (Congress), Pali Prasad (TDP) and others were present.

Speaking on the occasion, collector said that if the applications for Form-7 are more than 0.1 per cent within the Assembly constituency, permission of the State Chief Electoral Officer is mandatory to remove those votes. He enquired about the observations of the political parties on the recently released final voter list.

A district-level committee has been set up to verify, if the number of applications for Form-7 is less than 0.1 per cent within the constituency. After the examination of the committee, they will take action as the district election officer to delete the relevant votes.

In Eluru district, more than 0.1 per cent votes were referred for removal in Chintalapudi, Eluru and Kaikaluru constituencies.

He said that 16, 24, 416 votes were registered on the date of release of the final voter list in the district, but after examining the new applications, it reached 16, 25, 527.

He said that 14,261 applications received so far in the district from January 23 are under consideration. Among them, 2821 under Form-6, 6587 under Form-7 and 4853 under Form-8 are under consideration. All these will be resolved in 10 days. These will be included in the list of supplementary voters.