Collector inspects poll material distribution in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: NTR district Collector Dr G Lakshmisha, District Election Expenditure Observer B Vijay Kumar and Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner HM Dhyanachandra on Saturday inspected election material distribution centre at Andhra Loyola College in Vijayawada. They examined materials and forms being issued to polling teams.

Collector Lakshmisha said elaborate arrangements had been made for the peaceful conduct of urban local body elections in VMC and four municipalities covering 208 wards. A total of 1,104 polling stations have been set up, with sensitive and hyper-sensitive booths under CCTV surveillance and webcasting. Election personnel have been trained as per State Election Commission guidelines.

Observer Vijay Kumar noted that flying squads, static surveillance teams, Model Code of Conduct monitors, Media Certification and Monitoring Committee and expenditure teams were functioning in coordination, with complaints being addressed promptly.

The Commissioner outlined arrangements within VMC limits. Officials earlier briefed political party representatives on election rules. The Collector directed that no tents be allowed within 200 metres of polling stations and that Section 144 remain in force within a 100-metre radius.

Voter slips must carry no marks or symbols, candidates must wear Presiding Officer-issued identity cards without party scarves, and any obstruction by polling agents will invite strict legal action.