Collector purchases e-bike

Vijayawada: NTR district collector Dr S Dilli Rao purchased an electric two-wheeler at a cost of Rs 1, 41, 992 from the Avera organisation at his camp office in Vijayawada on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that people are spending Rs 100 for petrol to travel about 40 km, while these electric bikes reduce the cost to Rs 25 for 100 km.
