Collector Ranjit Basha assures adequate supply of seeds, fertilisers to ryots

Bapatla: District Collector P Ranjit Basha said the district administration will take steps to supply sufficient seeds, fertilisers, pesticides and extend helping hand to the farmers.

He addressed the Bapatla District Agriculture Advisory Board meeting held at the Collectorate in Bapatla on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said at present the farmers were cultivating 26 types of crops in 1,53,136 acres of land in the district and added that so far farmers have started cultivation in 6,779 acres.

He said the officials have taken biometrics of 1,37,676 farmers and completed the EKYC. He said if the officials have any problems relating to EKYC, he would solve the problems. He explained the steps taken by the district administration to supply sufficient fertilisers and pesticides to the farmers. He directed the banks to liberally sanction crop loans.

District Agricultural Advisory Board chairman M Dasaratha Maharaju urged the district administration to take steps to see that the irrigation water reaches the agricultural fields.He asked the officials to motivate the farmers to cultivate Bengal gram on the boundaries of agricultural fields. Joint director of Agriculture SK Abdul Sattar, horticulture officer Janamma, lead bank manager Siva Krishna, Nabard District Development manager Sarat, were among those who participated.