Collector warns of stern action against violators of model code

Vijayawada: NTR district collector and district election officer S Dilli Rao said 30 teams of officials and 42 flying squads are constituted in the district for effective implementation of Election Model Code of Conduct for the general elections to be held on May 13 in the state.

He said the district officials have already begun implementation of Model code of conduct and measures were taken to remove the banners, posters of political leaders and parties and other publicity material in the private and public places since the announcement of the general elections made on March 16 by Election Commission of India.

Addressing media at the collectorate, Dilli Rao along with NTR district commissioner of police Kanti Rana Tata said violation of the model code of conduct is an offence and the police will register cases under the IPC Section 188, 171 H under the People’s representation Act. He said the officials and flying squad keep vigil across the district and take measures against the persons for violation of model code of conduct.

Referring to voters list, Dilli Rao said March 26 is the last date for revision of voters list and deletion and additions to the voters list will be made for the applications received till March 16. He suggested the eligible persons register their names in the voters list. He said there are 16.83 lakh voters in NTR district by March 16 and among them the first-time voters are 37,760.

He said 8519 voters are above the age of 85 years. He said the gender ratio is 1000:1049 of men and women. He said Integrated Control Room has been set up at the collectorate to monitor the election related works and a call centre was available with 1950 to receive the complaints from people on violation of Election code.

Dilli Rao said people can lodge complaints on code violation to WhatsApp No 9154970454. He said permission should be obtained from the Media certification and monitoring committee for advertisements in electronic media, social media and cable net etc. He said prior permission is not required for the advertisement in print media.

Commissioner of police Kanti Rana Tata said the police department is taking measures for the free and fair polls in the district. He said unaccounted cash of Rs 4.19 crore was seized by the police from December 2023 to March 18, 2024 in NTR district. He said the police are keeping vigil on the highways and other places and seizing cash illegally transported without proof. He said the police have seized liquor in different parts of the district in the last three months and 3215 bind over cases were booked on suspects and history sheeters, who may create problems during the elections. Commissioner Rana said 12 inter-state check-posts are already set up and vehicle checking is underway.