Complete transparency in free sand supply: Collector Vetri Selvi

Eluru: District collector K Vetri Selvi inspected the sand stock point in Chebrolu of Unguturu mandal on Sunday. The sand stored at the stock point was examined in the presence of the officials of the Department of Mines.

She said that the free sand policy which the state government is ambitiously undertaking will start from Monday in Eluru district with complete transparency.

Collector directed the concerned officials to test the quality of stored sand and submit a report. The officials have been ordered to take steps to bring sand to the stock point either from Nidadavolu reach of East Godavari district or from the reach of Kukkunur mandal to store sand in Chebrolu sand stock point.

Officials are asked to install CCTV cameras at this sand stock point, to fence at the stock point and make a strict security arrangement and to set up a front gate for vehicular traffic. She said that a price board related to sand transportation should be set up.

According to government guidelines, only 20 tonnes of sand should be given to a person as per Aadhaar. Tahsildars and revenue staff should regularly monitor the sand stock points and similarly the officials have been advised to organise the sand distribution programme in coordination with RDO, Police and Mines Department.

The information regarding the distribution of the sand at the stock point was explained to the collector by Unguturu MLA Patsamatla Dharmaraju.

Eluru RDO NSK Khajavali, Tahsildar Katta Venkatashivaiah, Mines Department AD G Sunil Babu, revenue staff, public representatives and others were present.