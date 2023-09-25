Computer online classes for 1 lakh higher edu students

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Higher Education department is contemplating to impart computer education to around one lakh students studying higher education in the State. The Higher Education department has started consultation with a reputed educational institute and has been planning to conduct online classes to the students.

The department of Higher Education has identified about 50 types of computer courses that are helpful to the students to secure jobs and help them to get knowledge on computers and courses. Students studying graduation and post-graduation and professional courses will be given online classes of computer courses.

A senior official of the higher education department said 1,800 types of computer courses are available and among them 50 types of courses are useful to the students of Andhra Pradesh. Computer courses are changing rapidly and advanced versions are released into the market. So, choosing the correct courses is also very important.

The government is ready to spend Rs 30 crore every year to conduct the online classes and subject experts in computer courses abroad will conduct the classes online.

Each course costs Rs 2000 to Rs 3000 and is beneficial to the students to secure jobs and it will be considered additional qualification. The state government has already started consultation with a reputed institute and a decision will be taken on conducting the classes and types of courses to be selected.

The state government is promoting higher education and implementing the fee reimbursement scheme and identified that the students should get basic knowledge in computers and some specialized courses to get jobs.