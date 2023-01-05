Conduct 'Haath se Haath Jodo Abhiyan,' Congress cadres told

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gidugu Rudra Raju called upon the Congress cadres across the State to join 'Haath se Haath Jodo Abhiyan' to strengthen the leadership of Rahul Gandhi.

Addressing the Congress organising presidents, members of political affairs committee, coordination committee, PCC and PCC cooption members, Rudra Raju announced that the Congress leaders would undertake State-level Padayatra from January 26 to March 26. He said that the Padayatra would be taken out for 15 days in cities and 15 days in the towns. Later, the rural areas would be covered.

Coming down heavily on the Jagan Mohan Reddy administration, Rudra Raju said that the government was totally ignoring the implementation of SC, ST sub-plans. He demanded that the Chief Minister implement the SC, ST sub-plans along with Navaratnalu if he is sympathetic towards the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. Rudra Raju said that he would tour Hindupur, Anantapur, Kadapa and Rajampet districts from January 9 to 12. The organising presidents should also tour in their allotted districts and appoint the committees concerned in the districts. He called upon the party cadres to take the Congress flag and the letter of Rahul Gandhi along with the APCC messages to each and every house in the State. Senior Congress leader KVP Ramachandra Rao assailed the BJP-led NDA government for not implementing the Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh assured by the then Parliament. He called upon he Congress workers to strive hard to bring back the party into power.

Several leaders from various regions in the State joined the Congress party in the presence of PCC president Rudra Raju, media advisor Dr N Tulasi Reddy, Dr Chinta Mohan, Dr KVP Ramachandra Rao.