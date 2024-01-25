Congress begins receiving applications

Live
Vijayawada : Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee on Wednesday started collecting applications from the aspirants who want to contest the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections 2024. The APCC is in an upbeat mood since the takeover of Y S Sharmila as APCC chief on January 21. Lok Sabha member and APCC affairs in-charge Manickam Tagore and senior leader K V P Ramachandra Rao received the applications from the aspirants at Andhra Ratna Bhavan here on Wednesday.
Congress leaders Kamalamma, Sudhakar, Mastan Vali, Sunkara Padmasri and Naraharisetty Narasimha Rao submitted the applications. Sudhakar submitted application for the Madakasira constituency and Kamalamma for Badvel constituency. Narasimha Rao submitted application to contest from Vijayawada Lok Sabha constituency.
Later, briefing the media, AICC AP in-charge Manickam Tagore said the applications will be sent to the AICC for the screening and selection of candidates. He said the Congress follows democratic norms on receiving the applications.
Tagore said APCC will constitute an election committee to co-ordinate and monitor the election related activities. He said PCC will charge Rs 15,000 as the ‘donation’ from the aspiring candidates of the reserved category and Rs 25,000 for the rest, for Lok Sabha while it is Rs 10,000 for candidates (unreserved category) and Rs 5,000 for the reserved in case of Assembly ticket.
Tagore said the party decided to receive applications from the aspirants because Wednesday is an auspicious day. Replying to a question, he said the Congress would contest in all 175 Assembly constituencies in the state. He further stated that the interesting candidates can apply online also to contest the elections on behalf of the Congress.