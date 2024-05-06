  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Vijayawada

Congress poses 10 questions to Modi over neglect of AP

Rajahmundry Parliament Congress candidate Gidugu Rudra Raju, Assembly candidates Boda Venkat, M Srinivasa Rao, Arigela Arunakumari, Katam Ravi, K Srinivasa Rao and others releasing the open letter addressed to the Prime Minister at media conference on Sunday
x

Rajahmundry Parliament Congress candidate Gidugu Rudra Raju, Assembly candidates Boda Venkat, M Srinivasa Rao, Arigela Arunakumari, Katam Ravi, K Srinivasa Rao and others releasing the open letter addressed to the Prime Minister at media conference on Sunday

Highlights

Congress candidate Gidugu Rudra Raju writes an open letter to the Prime Minister on long pending status of the promises of partition

Rajamahendravaram: Rajahmundry Parliament Congress candidate Gidugu Rudra Raju posed ten questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over neglecting Andhra Pradesh during his regime.

He criticised that even though 10 years have passed since the state’s partition, the promises of the reorganisation act have not been fulfilled. Gidugu wrote an open letter to the Prime Minister on the long pending status of the promises of partition and demanded that the Prime Minister, who is coming to Rajahmundry on Monday for election campaign to respond on these if he has any sincerity towards the progress of Andhra Pradesh. He released the open letter along with the MLA candidates in the presence of media at the Congress Party’s Parliamentary Election Office here on Sunday.

He asked what was done with the promise given in the Parliament to give special status to AP for 10 years and recalled that the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh proposed special status for five years. BJP leader Venkaiah Naidu asked for 10 years and Chandrababu asked for five more years.

He demanded that Polavaram, which was declared as a national project should be completed under Central supervision, but why it was handed over to the state. He asked the PM to tell people why the Polavaram multi-purpose project was not completed. Rudra Raju also questioned why the establishment of a special railway zone at Visakhapatnam was neglected and what happened to Dugarajapatnam port.

Modi should also answer people about the Central government’s indifference to AP capital construction. He alleged that the Central government is trying to hand over Visakha Steel Plant to private individuals cheaply. He criticised Modi over Gangavaram port, which was handed over to Adani. He demanded allocation of funds for the development of backward areas.

Congress district president A Aruna Kumari, Assembly candidates B Venkat, B Muralidhar, M Srinivasa Rao, Martin Luther and others were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X