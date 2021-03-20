Coromandel launches new fertiliser brand 'Groshakti'

Vijayawada: Coromandel International has been aiming to provide crop-specific and high technology fertilisers, said Arun Alagappan, executive vice-chairman of the company after introducing new fertiliser brand Groshakti, which the company claims that is scientifically effective fertiliser grade with NPK in best ratio.

Addressing the farmers and the distributors of the six-decade-old company, Arun who is on a maiden visit to Andhra Pradesh, said that the company which has two mega plants at Visakhapatnam and Kakinada has a strong bond with the farmers of the two Telugu States with best market share.

The company claimed that the new product does not leave any acidity or alkalinity in soil being its neutral chemical nature.

Arun said that despite the low profit, the company is still in the manufacture of fertiliser in the larger interest of the farmers. "The one and only sector which was not affected by the lockdown due to the pandemic is the agriculture," he said. Arun pointed out that agriculture activities continued when every other sector suffered severe setback due to the pandemic. As a result, the economy of the country did not suffer, he said.

Arun hoped that if everything goes right with the monsoon, the agriculture market growth would be 20 per cent. He assured the farmers that the company would introduce organic fertiliser for them in near future. He thanked the farmers and the distributors for their unstinted support to the company for the last six decades.

Managing Director of Coromandel Sameer Goel appreciated the relentless efforts of the farmers in producing food for the country. As a farmer, he said, he knows the problems the farmers face to sell their produce in the market. He appealed to the farmers to widely use the new product Groshakti for achieving better yield. President of Coromandel Shankar Subrahmanyam, executive vice-president Kalidas Pramanik, vice-president GV Subba Reddy and others also spoke.