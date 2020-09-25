Covid-19 cases cross 25K mark in Krishna district

Vijayawada: Total Coronavirus positive cases crossed 25,000 mark in Krishna district on Thursday with 346 cases reported during the last 24 hours. In spite of the measures taken by the district administration to contain the virus, the cases are reported in many parts of the district. Number of deaths due to Covid-19 also crossed 400 mark and by Thursday, the figure reached to 413. Compared to the urban areas, more cases are reported in the rural areas. Consequently, the district administration is announcing the new containment zones after reviewing the cases reported. Corona positive cases started with only six cases in March 2020 and gradually increased to 25,281 by Thursday.



Active cases in the district are 2830 and 22038 Coronavirus infected persons recovered from the illness. The deaths reached to 413 with five more deaths reported during the last 24 hours. Most people are wearing masks in the public places in urban areas like Vijayawada, Machilipatnam, Gudivada, Jaggaiahpet etc. On the other hand, Covid cases are reported regularly from the rural areas. Consequently, the district administration is announcing the containment areas and been asking the people to follow Covid guidelines to check the cases. On the other hand, the Covid tests are conducted in various parts of the district. The medical and health department is working in coordination with the district administration and been arranging buses to collect the swab. The results are announced in 24 hours by sending text messages to the mobile numbers.

Krishna district collector Md Imtiaz on Thursday announced 11 new containment zones in the district as Covid -19 cases are reported regularly.

The containment zones are in the mandals of A Konduru, Bapulapadu, Guduru, Ibrahimpatnam, Kalidindi, Kruthivennu, Nagayalanka, Nandigama, Nandivada, Nuzvid and Pedaparupudi. The collector said the district administration is taking precautionary measures to control the Coronavirus. He once again suggested the people to take basic precautions such as wearing masks, using sanitizers and observing physical distance to protect from the virus.