CPI calls for Chalo Vijayawada rally tomorrow

Vijayawada: The CPI called upon various sections of people and the members of all parties to participate in Chalo Vijayawada on Tuesday to stage a protest demonstration against the atrocities on Dalits and Minorities across the State.

CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna in a statement released from party State headquarters Dasari Nagabhushan Rao Bhavan here said that there had been an unabated increase in the attacks on the Dalits and Minorities across the State.

He recalled the death of Dr Sudhakar who died due to the alleged torture by the police and the door delivery of car driver Subrahmanyam by the YSRCP MLC Ananta Udaya Bhaskar. He said that it was shameful that the MLC was accorded a tumultuous welcome after he was released on bail.

He also recalled the death of veterinary physician Dr Atchenna after he was abducted. In spite of all these atrocities, the Chief Minister did not even express regrets over them.

The senior CPI leader mentioned the molestation and murder of 22-year-old Hajira in Errabadu village in Kurnool district, and 23-year-old Shaik Shahida of Kalyanadurgam in Anantapur district. The suicide of the four-member family of auto driver Abdul Salam who was accused of theft did not move the authorities, he regretted.

It is highly regrettable that more than one hundred atrocities were committed against the members of the Minority community. Ramakrishna recalled that the roundtable meeting with Dalits, Minority and people's organisations and political parties organised here on April 4 had decided unanimously to organise Chalo Vijayawada on April 11.

Ramakrishna appealed to the Dalits, Minorities and democratic-minded people to participate in large numbers in the Chalo Vijayawada programme.