Crimes against women: Cops ensure 54 convictions in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Steps being taken for the speedy trial of offences related to crime against women are yielding good results and 54 convictions took place in Vijayawada during the last one and half years, stated Commissioner of Police Kanti Rana Tata. He said the police department has hastened efforts and working in co-ordination with public prosecutors and other officers for speedy trial of cases.

Speaking to the media at the office of the Commissionerate here on Wednesday, Kanti Rana Tata said that conviction-based monitoring system is yielding good results not only in NTR and Krishna districts but across the State. He said over 1,700 convictions were taken place in the State in the last one and half year in the recent grave cases. He said four convicts got capital punishment and 40 convicts got life imprisonment. He stated that DGP K Rajendranath Reddy introduced the conviction-based monitoring system, which is yielding good results. He said the district Superintendents of Police have personally monitored 120 grave and serious special cases and 116 of the cases got conviction. He said five to six cases were given to each SP in the State and besides cases were also given to other police officers in the ground level for monitoring and speedy trial of cases.

Kanti Rana said the police are acting swiftly in the grave cases like murders, property related offences, and law order related cases etc. He said earlier the trial continued for a long time and now the scenario changed and trial is conducted very swiftly and convicts are getting punishment due to speedy trial of cases.