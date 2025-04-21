Default AC setting at 24°C to benefit consumers: BEE

Vijayawada: With temperatures rising across the country during summer months, the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), a statutory body under the Union Ministry of Power, has urged citizens and commercial establishments in particular to set air conditioners to 24°C for optimal comfort and energy conservation.

This recommendation, part of BEE’s broader energy efficiency drive, is aimed at reducing unnecessary energy consumption while ensuring indoor comfort. Setting the AC at 24°C not only ensures significant electricity savings but also contributes to environmental sustainability and public health.

According to BEE, it estimates increasing the temperature setting by just one degree Celsius can save up to 6 percent in electricity consumption. Maintaining ACs at 24°C can collectively result in energy savings of up to 20 billion units annually translating into financial savings of nearly Rs 10,000 crore. In a press release the BEE has announced the benefits of setting ACs to 24°C.

It can reduce the electricity consumption by up to 24 percent compared to a 20°C setting. Lower energy use leads to reduced electricity bills. The BEE has announced 24°C is within the recommended indoor comfort range for most people. Running the AC at moderate temperatures reduces compressor strain and extends equipment life.

It announced additional Energy-Saving Tips: Running a ceiling or table fan alongside the AC at 24°C helps circulate air and improve comfort. Well-insulated rooms retain cool air better, reducing the AC’s workload. Adjusting AC settings based on time of day or occupancy can further reduce power consumption.

The BEE has also emphasised the importance of this initiative in commercial spaces such as hotels, airports, shopping malls, office complexes, and government buildings. It has urged air conditioner manufacturers to set 24°C as the default setting for all new AC units.

If even 50 percent of consumers adopt this practice, the country could save around 10 billion units of electricity and cut down approximately 8.2 million tonnes of CO₂ emissions annually.

It is worth noting that a single air conditioner running 8–10 hours a day can emit nearly 10 kg of CO₂ daily—highlighting the need for proactive and responsible energy use to combat climate change. Milind Deora, Secretary of BEE has advised all key State Designated Agencies (SDAs) and Southern SDAs such as AP SECM, TSREDCO, TANGEDCO, KREDL, EMC and UTs to take up special campaign for creating wide range awareness on maintaining AC at 24°C to benefit the

consumers.