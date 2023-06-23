Delayed monsoon worries Krishna delta farmers

Vijayawada: Krishna delta farmers in great distress due to delay in arrival of monsoon. Despite the entry of monsoon in the state there is no sign of rain so far. In fact, the farmers have already prepared their lands by undertaking levelling works expecting rains. Generally, the levelling involves ploughing of the land. Hoping for monsoon rains, the farmers completed these works by May-end.

Actually, the Krishna delta farmers cultivate paddy in two methods. One is the transplantation method and another is broadcasting method. Transplantation is the most commonly used method wherein seeds are first sown in nursery and the seedlings are transplanted in the main wet field once the seedlings have 5-6 leaves.

In the broadcasting method, the seeds are scattered manually (At present machinery is used) on the tilled land by farmers. Owing to heavy labour costs, at present many farmers are choosing the broadcasting method to transplantation method. Consequently, farmers depend on the monsoon as this method needs abundant water in the initial stage.

Meanwhile, the government released water on June 7 for the farmers’ needs in the kharif. But the water didn’t reach many areas and tail end areas so far. At present, a total of 3,800 cusecs of water is being released to the Bandar, Eluru, Ryves and Krishna West canals. As per the Prakasam anicut engineer Dinesh, 500 cusecs for Bandar canal, 1,000 cusecs for Eluru canal, 1,800 cusecs for Ryves canal and 500 cusecs for Krishna West canal is being released. From June 7 to June 22, one tmc ft of water has been released. It should be noted here that around 90 tmc ft water is released for kharif needs from Prakasam barrage every year.

If the rains started in the beginning of June, the farmers would have commenced cultivation activities. Due to the delay of monsoon, the state is witnessing deficient rainfall.

As per Andhra Pradesh Water Resources Information and Managing System (APWRIMS) the state registered 47.22 deficit rainfall. The normal rainfall is 76.35 mm, but so far the state received only 29.13 mm rainfall in June. The deficient rainfall is Minus 47.22. In Srikakulam, West Godavari and NTR districts the deficit is more than 70 mm.

In Krishna district, the deficit is 60 mm. The rain deficit is causing uncertainty and anxiety among farmers. K Rameswara Rao, a farmer in Pedana, said that every year they start the sowing of seeds before June first week. He said that he has been following the broadcasting method for years. Despite buying the seeds, he is unable to scatter them in the field as there is no rain this year. He said that he was waiting for the rains.

Another farmer from Gudlavalleru, Ramisetti Purnachandra Rao expressed concern that their crop is likely to be affected by cyclones if the sowing is delayed. He said that he wanted to start the work as early as possible but the weather is not supporting , he rued. Speaking to the ‘The Hans India’, Krishna district agriculture officer Padmavathi said that paddy is expected to be cultivated in 5 lakh acre this year in the district. She informed that farmers in some areas have just started nursery work of paddy. If rains pick up, the activities will move on fast track, she said.