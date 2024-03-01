Demand to distribute land of defunct Disney Land to poor

Vijayawada: Expressing concern over the proposal to build an abattoir in the middle of the houses of the poor at Vambay colony, the CPM and the CPI leaders headed by the executive committee member of CPM Ch Babu Rao staged a protest demonstration here on Thursday demanding the government to distribute the land belonging to the defunct Disney Land at Vambay colony to the poor.

Addressing the gathering, Babu Rao said that it is atrocious to build an abattoir in the middle of the houses of the poor which is nothing but playing with the health of people. He recalled that the 57 acres of Disney Land was taken over by the Municipal Corporation after the expiry of the lease period. However, the administration has been planning to hand it over to big companies in the name of abattoir. The communist leaders demanded immediate stopping of the project abattoir.

CPM leader Donepudi Kasinath, CPI leader KV Bhaskar Rao along with communist leaders B Ramana Rao, K Durga Rao and others staged protest demonstration. MLAs Velampalli Srinivas and Malladi Vishnu and Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi and corporators were present when the resolution was passed in spite of the protest marked by the CPM leaders in the council.

They warned that they will occupy land, if the government did not act in time and

appealed to people to elect communist leaders in the Vijayawada Central Assembly seat to stop the construction of abattoir. Leaders K SAroja, Sk Peer Saheb, Ch Srinivas, M Babu Rao, Y Subba Rao, Devi Kumari, Aruna and others were present.