Vijayawada: Democracy is in danger in the country: KVP

Former Rajya Sabha member and senior Congress leader KVP Ramachandra Rao has expressed concern that the democracy was in grave danger in the country and described that the "attack" on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by the ruling regime was an attack on the democracy in India. He alleged that the BJP was trying to save the capitalists and suppressing the voice of leaders questioning the connection between PM Modi and industrialist Adani.





He said the wealth of Adani was increasing in the BJP rule and similarly country's loans were also increasing enormously. Ramachandra Rao participated in a 'Meet-the-Press' programme organised at the Press Club here on Saturday. The ex-MP wondered why the leaders of mainstream political parties in AP were not questioning the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from the Parliament. He asked why TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu remained silent on the issue when injustice was done to Rahul Gandhi. The Congress leader has alleged that Naidu was forgetting his responsibility in the fight for the justice in case of Rahul Gandhi.





He said he is ready to work with TDP on Rahul Gandhi's issue though he had earlier opposed to work with the TDP in the State. Ramachandra Rao also questioned why Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was not talking about the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi. He felt the Chief Minister was facing some problems and hence he has not been able to question the BJP government at the Centre. Referring to the Jana Sena chief, Rao said Pawan has been raising his voice against the policies of the State government, but surprisingly he was not speaking against the anti-democratic methods being adopted by the Centre.











