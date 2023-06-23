Live
Development possible only with TDP: Kanna Lakshminarayana
Narasaraopet: TDP Sattenapalli Assembly Constituency in-charge Kanna Lakshminarayana said that development is possible with the TDP government and recalled that the TDP included state development in manifesto.
He distributed pamphlets of Bhavishyattuki Guarantee to the residents of fourth division in Sattenapalli town. He urged people to support TDP for the welfare of poor and development of the state. He said that the development has come to a grinding halt in the state during the last four years under the YSRCP rule. Janaki Ramaiah along with his followers joined TDP in presence of Kanana Lakshminarayana on the occasion.
