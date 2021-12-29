Devi Nagar, most backward colony in Vijayawada city

Vijayawada: The residents of Devi Nagar are forced to dwell under miserable conditions due to lack of basic amenities. They are facing problems like inadequate drinking water, proper roads, clogged drains, poor sanitation,mosquito menace and many other issues.

Devi Nagar, located between railway tracks near Vambay Colony and Budameru drain, is one of the most backward colonies in Vijayawada city. The most important road that connects the colony from Budameru vantena to Devi Nagar is in deplorable condition for a long time. The rulers in the VMC have changed but the condition of the road remained unchanged.

Roads in other parts of the colony are in deplorable condition. The VMC is spending huge amounts of money for laying roads in the city and totally neglecting Devi Nagar, the residents alleged.

Proposals for widening the main road and beautification of Budameru drain bund is pending for a long time.

People living adjacent to Budameru drain are suffering from the stink and mosquitoes as drain water in Budameru and drain near railway tracks are the breeding grounds for mosquitoes. Colony residents, who have been bearing the brunt of mosquito menace for a long time, are still waiting for a solution to the problem. Drain and storm water of the city flows through the drain near railway tracks.

K Manohar, a trader on the main road, lamented that the VMC has taken up beautification of canals in different parts of the city, but the proposal for widening of the road and beautification of Budameru bund is pending for a long time. Beautification works of Bandar canal, Ryves canal and Eluru canal bunds are underway for a long time, but, the fate of Budameru is not changing in Devi Nagar area.

Besides these, encroachments are another major problem to the civic authorities.

Other parts of Devi Nagar are also facing problems like poor sanitation. Drinking water supply is also inadequate to the residents. Proposals for the construction of a water tank to increase water supply is also pending, said another resident, R Konda. Stating that there are no parks and playgrounds in the colony, he said unless and until the VMC takes concrete measures, their long pending problems will not be solved.

Proposals for construction of underbridge at railway tracks connecting Devi Nagar and Vambay colony are also pending. The colony residents criticised that people's representatives made promises several times on construction of RUB, which are not till date.