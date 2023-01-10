Devineni Avinash fires at TDP over clashes in Vijayawada, says it's filthy politics

YSRCP youth leader Devineni Avinash reacted to the clashes between YSRCP and TDP workers in Tarakarama Nagar in Vijayawada East Constituency and alleged that TDP leaders of doing petty politics. Avinash enraged over the way the TDP leaders attacked the YSRCP cadre and they themselves complaining to the police.



He said that the TDP is making conspiracies only after YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has finalised the sea for him. He said that TDP is resorting to filthy politics as it is scared of defeat to YSRCP.

Taking a jibe at TDP leader Gadde Rammohan, the junior Devineni said that the latter who claims to be a gentleman, is doing dirty politics and opined no matter how many conspiracies he makes, the TDP will face defeat in the upcoming elections.

It is known that the TDP leaders have clashed with YSRCP leaders at the Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhuthvam program carried out by Devineni Avinash. The women in Rani Tarakarama nagar on Vijayawada have complained that they have not got the pension. However, Avinash flayed TDP for its conspiracy against him.