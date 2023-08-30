Devineni Uma arrested in Gollapudi ahead of Sand Satyagraha protest

Tension prevails in Gollapudi as TDP leader and former minister, Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao, has been arrested by the police and taken to the Vijayawada One Town Police Station. This arrest came as a result of the police restricting TDP leaders from going to the office of the Director of Mining in Ibrahimpatnam as part of sand satyagraha campaign on the third day.

Devineni Uma protested at his residence in Gollapudi against his arrest, raising slogans against the sand mafia in Andhra Pradesh. An argument ensued between the police and Devineni Uma along with TDP members. The police subsequently arrested him and took him to the police station. Police have been monitoring Devineni's house since midnight.

Devineni Uma stated that just as Mahatma Gandhi led the salt satyagraha in the past, the current situation demands a sand satyagraha under the rule of Jagan Mohan Reddy. He expressed disappointment that the YCP government, which came to power with promises of a new policy, allowed sand looting by obstructing the mining department for two years.

The police were deployed at the mining department to prevent Devineni Uma from meeting the mining director in Ibrahimpatnam, in response to TDP's call.



