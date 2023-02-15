Devotees worship 4th century rare Sivalinga in Duggirala mandal

Vijayawada(NTR district): A rare and unique Sivalinga, carved with an image of Arthanariswara, is being worshipped at Pedakonduru in Duggirala mandal of Guntur district, informed Dr E Sivanagi Reddy, Archaeologist and CEO, Pleach India Foundation.

Based on the information given earlier by Dr PVP Sastry, a noted Epigraphist and Historian, who hails from the same village, Dr Reddy inspected the Sivalinga and revealed interesting historical aspects.

According to him, a temple by name Anandeswara was built in 4th century CE by the Anandagotris, a dynasty that ruled from Chejarla and Kantheru in Guntur district and installed the Sivalinga carved with a small image of Arthanariswara, representing half Siva and half Parvati on its front side. On iconographical grounds, the Arthanariswara Sivalinga dates back to fourth century CE.

Sivanagi Reddy adds that this Linga carved with a sculpture of Arthanariswara is the only one of its kind in the entire country. Though individual sculptures of Arthanariswara are found from Kushana times (One such example dated to 1st century CE, now in Mathura Museum) but not on Sivalinga. He also noticed Brahma, Saraswati, Mahishasuramardhini, and Surya sculptures scattered in the premises of the temple dating to 12th century CE and inscriptions dated 1170 CE, 1173 CE, and 1317 CE. Sivanagi Reddy has appealed to the villagers to erect them on pedestals under proper labelling with historical importance and to preserve them for posterity.