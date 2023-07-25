Live
- High Court gave two weeks time to fill vacant police authority positions to state
- PL Technicals Daily Morning Report - July 25
- Significance of acquiring managerial skills highlighted
- Tirupati: Road infra in pilgrim city gets big boost
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today stable, check the rates on July 25 2023
- New Trust Board members of Anjaneya Swamy temple take oath
- Visakhapatnam: Rain throws normal life out of gear in city
- Beautician course for women launched
- Dispute Over Installation Of Ambedkar Statue: Ex-MP lauds Dalits for patience
- SFI demands distribution of textbooks
Just In
High Court gave two weeks time to fill vacant police authority positions to state
PL Technicals Daily Morning Report - July 25
Significance of acquiring managerial skills highlighted
Tirupati: Road infra in pilgrim city gets big boost
Gold rate in Vijayawada today stable, check the rates on July 25 2023
New Trust Board members of Anjaneya Swamy temple take oath
Disaster management training prog commences
Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) Director Dr B Ambedkar and National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM)...
Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) Director Dr B Ambedkar and National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM) senior programme officer Dr Kumar Raka stated that the country has taken rapid strides in disaster management field in the last few decades and emerged as a global leader, especially in terms of early warning system and specialised search and rescue handling.
Child Centric Disaster Risk Reduction (CCDRR) Centre (South Campus), Ministry of Home Affairs, Govt of India, is organising ‘Training Programme on Engaging Youth and Adolescent in Disaster Risk Management and Climate Change Adaptation’ at NDRF 10th Bn in Kondapavuluru of Gannavaram in Krishna district from July 24 to 28. They stressed that the essence of this programme is to train the trainees, who are working with youths, the agents of change in society, enabling and empowering them with a youth-oriented, child-centric, gender-sensitive and disability-inclusive DRR & CCA regime so that the agenda of Sendai Framework and also Prime Ministers’ 10 point agenda on DRR may be achieved at the earliest. About 45 officials from Women and Child Welfare, Police, NDRF, SDRF, Education, NYKS, Fire Dept and APSP Bn are attending this training programme.
During this inaugural, APSDMA Director Dr B Ambedkar highlighted the vulnerabilities of the State with various disasters like cyclones, floods, heat waves and lighting. He also discussed the objectives of APSDMA stressing more participation of youths in DRR trainings for enhanced capacity building of new generation. He also requested NIDM to continue with similar training for different-level officials.
The training programme is being organised under the aegis of NIDM Executive Director Rajendra Ratnoo, CCDRR, Prof Santosh Kumar of NIDM Project, and 10th Bn NDRF Commandant Zahid Khan. NIDM South Campus Joint Director Col PS Reddy, NIDM faculties Dr Balu I, Ranjan Kumar and Nazia participated.