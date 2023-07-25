Disaster management training prog commences

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) Director Dr B Ambedkar and National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM) senior programme officer Dr Kumar Raka stated that the country has taken rapid strides in disaster management field in the last few decades and emerged as a global leader, especially in terms of early warning system and specialised search and rescue handling.

Child Centric Disaster Risk Reduction (CCDRR) Centre (South Campus), Ministry of Home Affairs, Govt of India, is organising ‘Training Programme on Engaging Youth and Adolescent in Disaster Risk Management and Climate Change Adaptation’ at NDRF 10th Bn in Kondapavuluru of Gannavaram in Krishna district from July 24 to 28. They stressed that the essence of this programme is to train the trainees, who are working with youths, the agents of change in society, enabling and empowering them with a youth-oriented, child-centric, gender-sensitive and disability-inclusive DRR & CCA regime so that the agenda of Sendai Framework and also Prime Ministers’ 10 point agenda on DRR may be achieved at the earliest. About 45 officials from Women and Child Welfare, Police, NDRF, SDRF, Education, NYKS, Fire Dept and APSP Bn are attending this training programme.

During this inaugural, APSDMA Director Dr B Ambedkar highlighted the vulnerabilities of the State with various disasters like cyclones, floods, heat waves and lighting. He also discussed the objectives of APSDMA stressing more participation of youths in DRR trainings for enhanced capacity building of new generation. He also requested NIDM to continue with similar training for different-level officials.

The training programme is being organised under the aegis of NIDM Executive Director Rajendra Ratnoo, CCDRR, Prof Santosh Kumar of NIDM Project, and 10th Bn NDRF Commandant Zahid Khan. NIDM South Campus Joint Director Col PS Reddy, NIDM faculties Dr Balu I, Ranjan Kumar and Nazia participated.