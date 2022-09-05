Drop in liquor consumption in State: YSRCP women leaders

Vijayawada: Minister for Women and Child Welfare KV Ushasri Charan, MLCs V Kalyani and Potula Suneeta and SC Mala Corporation chairperson P Ammaji alleged that the previous TDP government promoted liquor trade and all the liquor breweries and brands are being owned by TDP leaders and their followers only.

Speaking to mediapersons at different places in the State, the YSR Congress party women leaders said majority of the liquor brands are owned by TDP leaders including ex-Ministers.

The YSRCP women leaders claimed that there was drop in liquor consumption in the State after the YSRCP government came to power. They said the liquor sales came down to 278.5 lakh cartons during 2021-22 against 384.31 lakh cartons during 2018-19. They said the Jagan Mohan Reddy government closed 43,000 belt shops and cancelled permit rooms. The number of wine shops reduced to 2,934 and the government itself started selling liquor to curb irregularities in liquor sales.

The YSRCP women leaders said that the TDP government gave permission for 14 distilleries among the total 20 distilleries present in the State. They criticised the TDP leaders who promoted liquor sales in the State for trying to spread false campaign against the State government.