Durga temple nets Rs 5.64 cr revenue

Vijayawada: Sri Kanaka Durga Temple atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada earned a net income of Rs 5,64,92,651 during the 11-day Dasara Sharannavaratri celebrations held from September 22 to October 2. This year’s revenue is Rs 97 lakh less than last year’s income of Rs 6,62,19,270.

According to Temple Executive Officer VK Seena Naik, the dip in revenue was mainly due to the cancellation of Rs 500 darshan tickets and the partial suspension of Rs 100 and Rs 300 tickets during the festivities. In line with the state government’s decision, free darshan was provided for all devotees, which significantly reduced ticket sale income, he added.

Further, he said, despite the dip in net income, the temple recorded a massive turnout of over 15 lakh devotees during the celebrations, while it was 12.5 lakh last year.

EO Seena Naik explained that the temple generated income from Laddu Prasadam sales, darshan tickets, Keshakhandana (tonsuring), Kumkumarchana, Chandi Homam, Sri Chakra Navarchana, Pratyeka Khadgamala Seva, and other special rituals.

This year, the temple earned Rs 4.70 crore from Laddu Prasadam sales, compared to Rs 3.46 crore previous year, marking a significant increase in prasadam sales. In contrast, income from darshan tickets dropped sharply from Rs 2.78 crore last year to just Rs 48 lakh this year, due to the cancellation and partial suspension of ticket categories. The EO noted that the temple’s decision to prioritise hassle-free darshan for common devotees during Dasara contributed to the decline in ticket income but enhanced the overall pilgrim satisfaction.