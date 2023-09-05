Dy CM Kottu Satyanarayana promises to develop Addanki constituency

Bapatla: Deputy CM and Endowments Minister Kottu Satyanarayana stated that they are taking all measures for the development of Addanki Assembly constituency.

As the district in-charge Minister, he presided over a review meeting on the development of the constituency held at Singarayakonda temple on Monday. He directed the officials to prepare proposals to sanction houses to the eligible beneficiaries and register the houses in the beneficiaries’ names under the OTS scheme. He ordered them to provide infrastructure in Jagananna Colonies and complete the pending works in TIDCO houses and the PHCs.

The Minister said that they will send proposals to the government for the sanction of Rs 110 crore for the land acquisition and R&R package of the ousters of Gundlakamma project. He promised to supply drinking water to each house in the constituency through tap connections under the Jal Jeevan Mission soon. He advised the farmers to choose commercial crops as water availability may be less in Kharif season and asked them to wait for the month’s end to sow the seeds as rains are expected this month.

Joint Collector Ch Sridhar, Joint Director of agriculture Abdul Sattar, Animal Husbandry JD Hanumantha Rao, Fisheries JD Suresh, DEO Ramarao, YSRCP Addanki in-charge Bachina Krishna Chaitanya and others participated in the meeting.