Education department tableau bags 1st prize

Vijayawada: Education department tableau won the first prize in the Independence Day parade held at the IGMC stadium here on Thursday. Various government departments displayed the tableaus to mark the 78th Independence Day.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu presented the first prize to education department secretary Kona Sasidhar, commissioner of school education Vijaya Ramaraju and state project director Sarva Siksha B Srinivasa Rao. The tableau was decorated beautifully explaining the goals of the education department.

The tableau displayed the midday meals, scholarships, girls education and quality education schemes, Mega DSC to fill 16,347 posts etc., The CM congratulated the education department officials and teachers on the occasion.